Akshay Kumar is ‘very happy’ as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan earns Rs 1100 crore: 'Hope we make Rs 3000 crore films like...'

Akshay Kumar wishes Bollywood makes Rs 2000-3000 crore films like Hollywood.

Bollywood films have made a grand comeback with each of the films performing quite well at the box office after the Pandemic. Films like Gadar 2, Jawan, and Pathaan have set a new benchmark and recently even Salman Khan said that now, Rs 1000 crore is the new benchmark for films. Akshay Kumar whose much-awaited film Mission Raniganj hit the theatres recently, reacted to the same and shared his views.

Talking to India Today, Akshay Kumar said, “I hope the industry gives more and more hits. I was very happy when Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' did such a good business. There are many other films, like 'Gadar 2', and 'OMG 2' which also did well. So it's very good for the industry. Our industry went through a very bad patch because of Covid times. Now things are moving and it's a great thing that Rs 1000 crore is a benchmark. Also, I hope that we make Rs 2000-3000 crore films like Hollywood, because the kind of cinema, the screenplay, the script that we have they don't have.”

When asked about his views on commercial success, Akshay Kumar said, “Commercial success is important because you have to make other films, but it also depends on what kind of commercial success you will get. Talking about MR ('Mission Raniganj'), this film is made on a certain budget. I want to call MR a commercial film. It's not a 'Jawan' or a 'Rowdy Rathore'. It's not that kind of film. It has a niche audience but I hope it does good business.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has broken several records and has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. The movie has collected Rs 1100 crore in 30 days and garnered much love from the audience.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his latest release Mission Raniganj. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film also stars Ravi Kishan, Pawan Sachdeva, Parineeti Chopra, and Kumud Mishra among others in key roles. The film is based on the life of a real hero named Jaswant Singh Gill who carried India’s biggest rescue mission and saved the lives of 65 miners.

