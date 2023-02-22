Akshay Kumar breaks Guinness World Record as he takes 184 selfies in three minutes

Credit: Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Actor Akshay Kumar has broken a Guinness World Record for the most self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes at a meet-and-greet with fans in Mumbai for the promotion of his upcoming movie Selfiee.

The superstar is the title holder with 184 selfies. Akshay Kumar has broken the previously held world record of 168 self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes by James Smith (USA) aboard the Carnival Dream cruise ship on 22 January 2018. Earlier to this, in 2015 global icon and Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson held this record with 105 self-portrait photographs (selfies) in three minutes at the premiere of San Andreas in London.

Akshay said: I am ecstatic at breaking this unique World Record and sharing this moment with my fans! Everything that I have achieved so far and where I am at this moment of my life, is due to the unconditional love and support of my fans everywhere."

"This was my way of paying a special tribute to them, of acknowledging how they have stood by me and my work in my entire career." Selfiee is all set to release on February 24.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, fans got excited after reports stated that Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal are back and have started shooting for Hera Pheri 3 went viral. Netizens took to Twitter and expressed their happiness.

The Hera Pheri trio met as they are not shooting for the film but for the movie’s promo. As per the Hindustan Times source, “The stars are back and they shot for an announcement promo for Hera Pheri 3. It confirms the fact that the original trio of Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal are back. The promo will also put to rest all speculations about other actors being cast in the film. The film’s script is underway and the shoot for the film will begin much later.”

He further mentioned, “The makers will be releasing the promo, so that the fans understand that Hera Pheri 3 is happening with the original cast.” The source further confirmed that Farhad Samji will be directing the film. He stated, “Then, of course, something changed and producer Firoz Nadiadwala got around to talking to him and the film has finally materialised.” (With inputs from IANS)

