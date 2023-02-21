'Utasav ki taiyari karo': Twitter users react after Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal start filming Hera Pheri 3

File Photo

Netizens have got excited as the reports suggesting that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal have started shooting for Hera Pheri 3, circulated. They can’t wait to witness the reunion of the original trio of Raju, Shyam, and Baburao.

As per PinkVilla's report, “On Saturday, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Firoz Nadiadwala had a long meeting at Empire Studios in Mumbai. This is the first time in years that the original team of Hera Pheri was under the same roof. In-fact, on seeing them all together, the entire staff at Empire Studio got emotional and expressed their excitement.”

Netizens reacted to the reports, one of them wrote, “Utasav ki taiyari karo Biggest iconic character Raju is coming.” The second one said, “OMG!!!!!!!! The Day is here, Finally #HeraPheri3 Shoot Begins Today With the Original Star Cast.”

Ohk dekhte hai aaj official video shoot ho raha tha na #HeraPheri3 ka ab yah batao announcement kab hogi

Announcement ke din director ka name bahar aayega — (@akkian_raja09) February 21, 2023

#HeraPheri3 reportedly targeting a summer 2024 release. — Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) February 21, 2023

The third person tweeted, “@akshaykumar sir #HeraPheri3 kar rhe h ye sun ke bahut jada khusi hui lakin isko direct #FaradSamji krega to ye sun ke bahut dukh hoga isse acha h fir ap n kro hp3.” The fourth one said, “Wah yrr kiya news mili he #HeraPheri3 Raju is back #AkshayKumar.” Another said, “announcement video tsunami laegi.”

For the unversed Hera Pheri, which released in 2000, was directed by Priayadarshan, and also starred Tabu. It was a modest success at the box office, earning Rs 18 crore and becoming a cult classic over the years. It’s 2006 sequel, which was directed by Neeraj Vora, brought Rimmi Sen and Bipasha Basu to the cast. The film grossed over Rs 69 crore and was a hit. The third part was first announced in 2017 but was stalled due to the death of Neeraj Vora.