Akshay Kumar becomes first Bollywood star to break silence on Manipur violence: 'Shaken, disgusted to see...'

Akshay Kumar has become the first mainstream star from Bollywood to condemn the Manipur violence.

The violence in Manipur has been raging for close to three months now. Recently, a disturbing video of women being paraded naked and allegedly being gangraped went viral online, sparking outrage from all corners. On Thursday, mainstream Bollywood also broke its silence on the gruesome violence as Akshay Kumar tweeted about the video and expressed his disgust towards it.

Taking to Twitter early on Thursday morning, Akshay wrote, “Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again.”

The actor’s tweet elicited mixed responses from his fans and followers. Many appreciated him for taking a stand against the grisly crime. “Respect For You Sir. It hurts to see Such Videos going Around Internet,” wrote one. Another tweeted, “Capital Punishment is the only way out.” However, many questioned Akshay for his silence on the violence till now and also how he did not tag any official figure. One tweet read, “I wish you had spoken before ! All this is a result of a pervasive silence practiced by those who matter. Another read, “Do you mind asking our Prime minister about Manipur when you interview again ahed of 2024 general election? Please.”

The violence in Manipur began in May after clashes between the Kuki tribe and the Meitei community and soon escalated to dangerous levels. The clashes began over the demands of including the former in the Scheduled Tribes list, granting the community access to special reservations in government jobs and colleges, as well as several other benefits.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will be returning to the big screen next month with his film OMG 2. The film sees him portray Lord Shiva and is a sequel to his own successful 2012 release OMG. The film’s poster and teaser have drawn mixed reactions. Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil. It will release in theatres on August 11.