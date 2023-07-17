Headlines

Manipur violence: Mentally ill women caught in crossfire of tribe wars? Brutal murder sparks fresh terror

Manipur violence: Mentally ill women caught in crossfire of tribe wars? Brutal murder sparks fresh terror

The violent incidents in Manipur, sparked from two communities clashing, have still now ceased as a fresh bout of clashes and brutal killings have shaken up the state.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 06:23 AM IST

The violence in Manipur between the Kuki tribe and the Meitei community has now escalated to another level, with brutal killings and horrific crimes being reported from across the state. The recent murder of a woman in Imphal has sparked terror in the hearts of the citizens.

A woman named Lucy Marim was brutally killed and her face was delivered by four to five gunmen, after which they fled the area. Lucy was shot in the face and her body was disfigured when the police found her. According to reports, Lucy was mentally ill.

However, this is not the first murder of a mentally ill woman since the Manipur violence started. On July 6, a mentally ill woman was shot dead in a similar way and her body was left for display in the middle of the town in Imphal, leaving the bystanders immobile from the horrific crime.

As the tribe wars between the Meitei community and the Kukis continue, it seems that mentally ill women from the Meitei Christian community have been caught in the crossfire, with several atrocities being reported against them.

News agencies have revealed that both the women who were killed in a similar way suffered from major mental health diseases like schizophrenia and clinical depression. These atrocities sparked a major wave of outrage against the BJP government in the state and the Centre.

Continued firing incidents have been reported across several towns in Manipur over the last few days, prompting major protests against the PM Narendra Modi-led central government and the N Biren Singh-led state government.

The Manipur violence was sparked months ago when the Meitei community and Kuki tribe clashed over the demands of including the former in the Scheduled Tribes list, granting the community access to special reservations in government jobs and colleges, as well as several other benefits.

READ | Two months of Manipur violence: Was it a state sponsored act?

