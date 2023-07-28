Headlines

Bollywood

Akelli teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha battles to survive in war zone, film to release on this date

Nushrratt Bharuccha's upcoming thriller titled Akelli to release on this date.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 09:10 PM IST

Nushrratt Bharuccha is back to enthrall fans with another spine-chilling movie titled Akelli. The makers of the movie recently dropped the teaser of the movie and announced the release date. 

On Friday, the makers of Nushrratt Bharuccha’s upcoming movie Akelli dropped a thrilling teaser of the movie. The trailer shows Nushrratt Bharuccha as an ‘ordinary Indian girl’ stuck in a war zone, who has no other choice than to fight for her survival. Nushrratt can be seen horrified and her intense look in the teaser promises that the film will take the audience on a thrilling ride of emotions. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dashami (@dashami_official)

The makers of the film, Dashami Studioz took to Instagram and shared the teaser of Akelli and wrote, “Survival is her battle. She is coming this August 18…..” Fans congratulated the actress for her upcoming movie and showered love in the comment section. 

Talking about her role in the film, Nushrratt Bharuccha said in a statement, “Akelli has been an overwhelming experience altogether and far from any role I have played till now. It was emotionally draining for me to portray a character like this, and it makes you think of all the challenges that someone so young must have to go through to provide for their loved ones. I am hoping the audience will be able to connect with my character's journey and will hopefully like it,"

The director of the film, Pranay Meshram said, "We all have been working non-stop for this day, and it's finally here, the teaser is out. Our film is an ode to all the strong women out there who are braving it all alone for the love and safety of their families. The story is close to our hearts, and I'm sure the audience will relate with it."

Helmed by Pranay Meshram, Akelli stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Nishant Dahiya, Tsahi Halevi, and Amir Boutrous. Produced by Dashami Studioz, the movie is scheduled to release on August 18 in theatres.

Read Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up on dating rumours with Honey Singh, says ‘I finally have…’

 

