Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up on dating rumours with Honey Singh, says ‘I finally have…’

Nushrratt Bharuccha on dating rumours with Honey Singh

Nushrratt Bharuccha who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Chatrapathi has been garnering headlines over her dating rumors with rapper Honey Singh since the rapper separated from Tina Thadani. The actress recently opened up on her dating rumors stating that it is her life’s first dating rumor.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Nushrratt Bharuccha reacted to her dating rumors with rapper Honey Singh and said, “You know what yeh mere life ka pehla dating rumor hai (This is my life's first dating rumor). Everywhere that I have been, there has been no rumor. Also, because I have never been with anyone. When this came, I was like 'Wow, I finally have one'. Now when people ask me these questions in rapid fire, I can at least tell them that I too had a dating rumor.”

The actress continued to say, “I think people have no work in life and they also have a great imagination. So karte raho, I have no problem.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha starred in one of Honey Singh’s music videos titled Saiyaan Ji in 2021. Recently, a video also went viral wherein the duo could be seen walking out hand-in-hand which made fans speculate that the duo are dating.

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was last seen in the movie Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, and Diana Penty, will be next seen in the film Chatrapathi. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Telugu actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda. Helmed by VV Vinayak, the film is a Hindi remake of the blockbuster Telugu film of the same name directed by SS Rajamouli. In the trailer of the film released, the actor can be seen flaunting his muscular body and the intense action scenes created a buzz among the audience. The movie also stars Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar, and Karan Singh Chhabra in key roles. The movie is scheduled to release on May 12.

Read Pyaar Ka Punchnama stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh reunite at Abhishek-Shivaleeka's reception