Watch: Bastar teaser 2 claims unfurling Indian flag is a 'crime punishable by death' by Naxalites, shares harrowing tale

Amy Jackson gushes at Ed Westwick's dreamy proposal, reveals Valentine's Day plans: 'I have never...' | Exclusive

'I feel pain...': Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai talks about women hiding their faces in ghoonghat | Exclusive

'World needs governments which are inclusive, take everyone along': PM Modi at World Governments Summit

UPSC CSE Notification 2024 Out: Civil Services Prelims Exam for 1056 vacancies on May 26, know how to apply

Amy Jackson gushes at Ed Westwick's dreamy proposal, reveals Valentine's Day plans: 'I have never...' | Exclusive

Bollywood

Meet actor who once had only Rs 20, worked as tailor, went to jail, later worked in highest-grossing Indian film ever

AK Hangal had an early life marked by activism in the freedom struggle and involvement in theatre.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 03:25 PM IST

Avtar Kishan Hangal, widely known as AK Hangal in the film industry, was a versatile personality. He entered the world of cinema at a later stage in life but had already gained recognition in the realms of theatre and politics. 

Today, we will talk about his remarkable life as one of the most familiar figures in Indian cinema.

Early life:

AK Hangal had an early life marked by activism in the freedom struggle and involvement in theatre. Before making his mark in the film industry, he dedicated himself to the cause of India's independence and honed his craft as a theatre actor.

AK Hangal was born in 1914 in Sialkot, United Punjab. His early years were spent in Peshawar, where he first discovered his passion for theatre. During his teenage years, he actively participated in the Indian freedom movement from 1929 to 1947, even enduring three years of imprisonment.

In 1936, Hangal became a part of the Shree Sangeet Priya Mandal, a theatre group in Peshawar, and remained involved in acting in various plays until 1946. Following his father's retirement, the family relocated to Karachi, where Hangal continued to contribute to the theatre scene. After the partition, he moved to Bombay (now Mumbai) and connected with theatre luminaries such as Balraj Sahni and Kaifi Azmi. Hangal joined the Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA) with them. Over the next fifteen years, he established himself as one of the most esteemed theatre artists in Bombay, actively participating in numerous plays and earning widespread respect.

Worked as a tailor:

As per Reddif.com, in one of his interviews, he said, "After the Partition, I stayed back in Pakistan but I was arrested because of communist ideologies. I spent two years in jail. I was beaten regularly because I would resist everything from bad food to bad civic facilities. I was asked to leave Pakistan and go to India. But how could I leave the place and culture where I was born? One day, Muslim seniors from my party told me to go to India and start party work there, as I was the only Hindu among them. I was given 12 hours to leave Pakistan."

He added, "I wanted to go to New Delhi to my sister but I had no money. I came to Mumbai with Rs 20 in my pocket. I was 21 years old then. I met some friends from Karachi and they took care of my family and me. Soon, I got a job as a tailor and was paid Rs 500 per month. Those days in 1949, this was a huge amount. I used to have rich customers like the nawab of Pataudi and Britishers. I had to look presentable at all times, so I always wore suits to work."

Difficult times

After 2007, AK Hangal faced difficulties in continuing his work due to his age and health issues. Reports indicated that he was struggling to cope with medical expenses, and his son, retired cameraman Vijay Hangal, added to the family's challenges in managing both health and finances. In 2011, when news highlighted the actor's predicament, several film stars and politicians, including Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan, came forward to contribute and assist him financially.

With the support received, Hangal made a comeback to acting and appeared in the TV series "Madhubala" in 2012. Unfortunately, it was to be his final appearance, as he passed away in August of that year at the age of 98. His legacy in the film industry, marked by his versatile performances and contributions to cinema, continues to be remembered.

