Ajay Devgn's worst film was a remake, India's biggest flop, had 3 other superstars, court fined makers Rs 10 lakh for...

The worst film of Ajay Devgn's career has an IMDb rating of only 1.4 and was widely called the worst Indian film ever made

Ajay Devgn’s recent film Maidaan is currently running in theatres successfully. The film has received wide acclaim from critics and praise from the viewers. This has been a general trend in Ajay Devgn’s filmography, at least over the last two decades. His films have largely received praise even if they have sometimes underperformed at the box office. However, there are exceptions too. And the actor’s lowest-ranked film is one that he would want to forget.

Ajay Devgn’s worst film is...

The failed adventure from 2007 that was Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag is the lowest-rated film in Ajay Devgn’s career. The film has an IMDb rating of 1.4 out of 10, one of the lowest for Indian films. It also has a 0% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, implying there simply are no positive reviews. Indeed, RGV Ki Aag was universally panned and is regarded as one of the worst Indian films ever made. Quite ironically, the film was a remake of Sholay, arguably India’s biggest and most influential film, if not the best. The stark contrast in the reception of the two turned the film’s director Ram Gopal Varma off remakes.

The superstar-studded cast of Aag

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma announced his ambitious remake of the 1975 blockbuster Sholay in 2006. The film’s initial title was RGV Ke Sholay. Amitabh Bachchan, who had been a part of the original, came back to the remake, but in a new role – as the antagonist Gabbar Singh. Ajay Devgn came on board to play the role Dharmendra had played in the original, while young star Prashant Raj was cast in Amitabh Bachchan’s role. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also joined the cast soon as did Sushmita Sen and Nisha Kothari.

How controversy led to the failure of Aag

However, makers of the original Sholay filed a case in the Delhi High Court alleging copyright infringement. Their argument was that Varma was remaking the film without their consent. The court ruled in their favour. Not only did it fine Ram Gopal Varma Rs 10 lakh but also barred him from using the title Sholay as well as iconic names of the characters from the original, including Gabbar Singh, Jai-Veeru, Basanti, and others.

As a result, the film became Aag, Gabbar became Babban, and Jai-Veeru became Raj-Heeroo. The film released in theatres in August 2007. Made on a budget of Rs 23 crore, it was one of the more expensive Indian films at the time. But after a decent opening, it crashed at the box office, barely managing Rs 20 crore worldwide in its lifetime. The box office failure, as well as the critical panning, led to many calling the film one of Indian cinema’s biggest box office bombs.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.