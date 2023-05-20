'Sanskar umar se bade hai': Aishwarya Rai returns from Cannes with Aaradhya Bachchan, latter greets paps with namaste

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan walking out of Mumbai airport

Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have returned from Cannes Film Festival. The mother-daughter duo attended the prestigious 76th Film Festival at French Riveria, and they came back to Mumbai on Saturday, May 20. On Saturday, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted exiting Mumbai airport, and the paparazzi welcomed the duo.

While walking out of the airport, Aaradhya greeted paps with namaste, and this left the netizens and her fans impressed. Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, "#aishwaryarai with daughter."

Here's the video

As soon as Viral shared the video, several netizens noticed Aaradhya's gesture for paps, and lauded the little one for being 'sanskari.' An internet user took his grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan's dialogue from Sooryavansham, "Sanskar umar se bade hai." Another internet user wrote, "Sanskar dekho vo namaste kar rahi hai sabko (look at her values, she's greeting everyone with namaste)." One of the netizens was surprised as she made was seen at Cannes only for a day, "Only one appearance in Cannes?" Another netizen added, "Ritesh Deshmukh jenliya ke baccho ki copy kar rahe hai or kuch nahi (She's copying Riteish and Genelia's kids)."

On Thursday, Aishwarya Rai made her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, and her fans are mesmerised by her glimpse. The actress is attending the prestigious film festival with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. On her first day, Aishwarya was spotted wearing Valentino's shimmery green kaftan gown with enormous heels. Later in the day, Aishwarya walked the red carpet wearing an oversized metallic hood and cape. Rai's second outfit met with mixed reactions from netizens, and a few internet users even trolled the actress.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan Part 2. The epic-adventure stars an ensemble cast including Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Jayram Ravi.