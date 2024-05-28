Twitter
Shabana Azmi recalls ‘mean’ Shashi Kapoor scolding her after she refused to do intimate scenes: 'He knocked the door...'

Shabana Azmi recalled being called ‘stupid girl’ when she refused to do an intimate scene with Shashi Kapoor

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 28, 2024, 09:30 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shabana Azmi recalls ‘mean’ Shashi Kapoor scolding her after she refused to do intimate scenes: 'He knocked the door...'
Shashi Kapoor and Shabana Azmi
Change is the only constant and we know that very well, our thoughts and way of working also change with time. If we talk about Bollywood, there was a time when actresses felt very uncomfortable doing intimate scenes onscreen, unlike today.

In a recent interview, Shabana Azmi recalled when she was called ‘stupid girl’ when she refused to do an intimate scene with Shashi Kapoor. In an interview with Zoom, Shabana Azmi recalled how Shashi scolded her when she refused. He said, " When you said mummy mummy mai bhi actress banungi, tab tumhe yeh khayal nahi aaya.”

She called Shashi Kapoor 'crazy' and recalled, ''We were shooting for Fakira and the song was Dil Mein Tujhe Bithakar. Now, I went on set before he arrived and Satyanarayan ji was doing the choreography and I saw that the moves were very intimate, I was very young at that time and I had tears in my eyes and I left the set and my heart was thudding because I really didn’t want to do those shots.''

Azmi remembered telling her hairdresser that she was uncomfortable doing intimate scenes. Just then, there was a knock on the door, and Shashi Kapoor walked in. She said, “Shashi Kapoor, he was like, ‘What’s wrong with you’, so I said, ‘I can’t do those scenes’, he said, ‘why, when you became actress and you said Mummy, mummy mai bhi actress banungi tab tumko khayal nahi aaya ki iss tarike ke cheezein tumko karna hai (didn’t you realise this when you told your family I want to become an actress), stupid girl’, and he left''.

She added, “I have been a fan of Shashi Kapoor since I think I was 9. When I was in school, he would come with his family every Sunday to Prithviraj Kapoor’s house and Prithviraj Kapoor was my immediate neighbour. So, I used to save on my pocket money and buy a black-and-white photo of Shashi Kapoor and every Sunday I would go and I would get it signed. He’s the only person whose autograph I took on his photograph. For me, when I was suddenly cast opposite him in Hira Aur Patthar, it was completely unbelievable and that the thing about Shashi was that he schooled me.”

Azmi couldn’t believe by how 'mean' Shashi Kapoor was, however, when she returned to the set half an hour later, she found that Shashi Kapoor had changed all the choreography moves.

