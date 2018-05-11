Headlines

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram debut: A narcissist or a goof ball - What kind of an Instagrammer would she make?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram bio reads: Miles to go before I sleep...

Soumyata Chauhan

Updated: May 11, 2018, 03:48 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is all set to make her 17th appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, finally made her Instagram debut today with the handle named "aishwaryaraibachchan_arb." Despite not having been able to post anything on her account, the former Miss World has already garnered 14.1k followers. Her current bio reads, "Miles to go before I sleep..."

Aishwarya, who is known to be an extremely private person, is one of the handful of Bollywood celebs (Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan to name a few) who had remained successful in resisting the temptation of being on social media; while the rest of the industry continued to leverage it to its best potential. But after a lot of persuasion, she finally decided to make her much-awaited debut this year on the photo-sharing app. 



(Screengrab)

“Ash’s closest buddies from the industry, which include Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and others, have been telling her to join social media. Even her team persuaded her a lot. Before her 17th Cannes appearance, the L’Oreal team also discussed this with her. Finally, she decided to go ahead,” a source told DNA After Hrs. 

While we all wait for her to post her first picture, we can's stop speculating what kind of an Instagram personality would she make.

Here are a few possibilities - 

1. Narcissist 

Like her friend KJo (the pout king of Bollywood),would Aish also turn out to be a selfie-victim? We hope not!


(Image via Twitter)

2. Fashionista

She is a Cannes veteran, guys and she is ought to post fashion and make-up stuff every once in a while but we hope she doesn't overdo it. 


(Image via Twitter)

3. Gyaan Guru

We don't need another Sushant Singh Rajput. Enough said!


(Image via YouTube Screengrab)

4. Photographer

It's always nice to see our favourite film celebs harbouring some secret hobbies. Like don't we all love it when Sonakshi Sinha shares her sketches with us. I would personally love to see some of her clicks. 

(File Photo)

5. A Foodie

Who knows, the most beautiful woman of the world might turn out to be a big food lover like her husband.

(File Photo)

6. Typical Insta Girl

This is highly unlikely of Aish but who knows if she too is a believer of the adage, "Everything deserves to be Instagrammed." But we won't complain, we promise!

(File Photo)

7. The Goof Ball


(Image via BollywoodLife)

Who wouldn't want to see the fun side of this too-perfect-to-be-true diva? Some boomerangs and puppy selfies is all we ask for!

Most importantly, I think we will all agree on this that we will want her to handle her account herself and not give it out to her staff like most of her contemporaries do. The kind of private person that Aish is, we know we must not expect her to get up close and personal on social media but there would be nothing like it if she does.

So what do you guys think? What kind of an Instagrammer would the Bachchan bahu make? Tell us in the comments section below. On the work front, Aishwarya will be next seen in Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Raj Kummar Rao. 

