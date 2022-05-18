Headlines

Ahead of Cannes appearance, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s old photos in Falguni and Shane Peacock outfit go viral

Ahead of Cannes 2022, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's old photos in Falguni and Shane Peacock embellished went viral.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 18, 2022, 01:21 AM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the first Indian actress to become a jury member at the Cannes in 2003, is all set to stun us with her look at Cannes Film Festival 2022.

For the unversed, the festival runs from May 17-28, resuming its traditional calendar following two years of pandemic disruptions. It was cancelled in 2020, and last year moved to July when it was held under strict COVID protocols.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone mesmerised everyone in a stunning golden-black shimmery saree. The actress opted for bold makeup and dramatic winger eyeliner which is the major highlight of her look.

Deepika attended the red carpet ceremony for the 75th annual Cannes film festival, wearing a saree designed by none other than Sabyasachi. They say 'You can take an Indian out of India but you can't take India out of an Indian.' That's exactly the case with our Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, who is currently creating waves at Cannes Film Festival as a jury member. 

Taking to Instagram, Deepika dropped a string of images of her glamourous look. In the photos, she is seen exuding retro vibes with her golden-black shimmery saree. Speaking of her hair, she chose to tie them in a bun immaculately and accessorised it with a golden hairband.

For the first time in its history, India has been named the official Country of Honour at the Marche' Du Film (The Film Market), one of the largest film markets organized alongside the Cannes in France. What makes India even prouder is the fact that Deepika Padukone is among the coveted jury for the main competition.

READ | Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan: Indian actresses who became jury members at Cannes

Along with Deepika, international film celebrities like Rebecca Hall, Asghar Farhadi, and Jeff Nichols are also part of the nine-member jury headed by the French actor Vincent Lindon.

