Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on Kartik Aaryan replacing him to headline Aashiqui 3, says ‘I don’t think my character can..’

Aditya Roy Kapur on Kartik Aaryan headlining Aashiqui 3

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor impressed fans with their chemistry in the movie Aashiqui 2 and the movie went on to become a blockbuster. However, the third part of the franchise will be headlined by Kartik Aaryan. Opening up about the same, The Night Manager star expressed his views on Kartik replacing him in Anurag Basu’s musical.

In an interview with Indian Express, Aditya Roy Kapur opened up on Kartik Aaryan replacing him in Aashiqui 3 and said, “Kartik and Fatima, is it? I mean when I first heard of it people asked me if I wanted to be a part of it. In the second film, I took a long swim, so I don’t think my character can return for a sequel. I think the team that they are putting together, from what we are hearing, is a great team. And I am really looking forward to it as a film watcher to see what they do with the next part.”

Earlier, talking about playing the lead in Aashiqui 3, Kartik Aaryan told Variety, “The timeless classic Aashiqui is something I grew up watching, and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

Aashiqui 2 was helmed by Mohit Suri and starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie’s song ruled the audience’s hearts and the movie collected Rs 109.07 crore at the box office. Aashiqui 3 on the other hand will be helmed by Anurag Basu and the film is reported to star Fatima Sana Shaikh along with Kartik Aaryan as lead.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, a musical romantic drama that also stars Kiara Advani. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the movie is scheduled to release on June 29. On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Ali Fazal.

