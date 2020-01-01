Aditya Chopra turns photographer as Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra pose together

Many Bollywood celebrities travelled to international destinations to ring in New Year 2020. From Switzerland, London to Thailand, these destinations have become favourites of celebs. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur Ali Khan, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal travelled to Switzerland. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Ayan Mukerji are in Bangkok. While Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor and Rani Mukerji were in London.

A while back, Karisma took to her Instagram page and shared a couple of photos with Karan, Manish and Rani. In the photos, Karan sported a handsome look wearing a black T-Shirt and black track pants with a multicoloured jacket. Manish was seen in a black trenchcoat with trousers and white sneakers. Lolo looked stylish in a cream turtleneck top and blue jeans while Rani donned a vintage look wearing a white sweater and red trousers with booties.

Karisma captioned the photo stating, "Afternoon tea Thanks Adi for participating behind the scenes Pic credit #adityachopra and @karanjohar .@manishmalhotra05 #ranimukherjee #londondiaries"

Well, like always Aditya stayed behind the camera and did not show his face.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani is currently riding high on the success of her latest outing Mardaani 2. She will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Sidhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari.

While Karan will soon kickstart his directorial Takht, which is set against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire.