Meet Adipurush's Kumbhakarna actor Lavi Pajni, a 6'10

Lavi Pajni plays Kumbhakarna in Adipurush

Om Raut’s Adipurush did not quite have the desired result at the box office. The mega-budget Ramayana adaptation opened to massive numbers but negative reviews. The box office numbers dried up soon as well. But apart from the much-criticised VFX, what was noticed were the new crop of actors in pivotal roles. Among them is Lavi Pajni, who played Kumbhakarna in the film. The giant actor has been talked about for his massive physique as well as insane diet.

Who is Lavi Pajni, Adipurush’s Kumbhakarna?

Lavi Pajni is an actor who hails from Patiala in Punjab. He made his film debut in SS Rajamouli’s 2017 blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, where he played a Kalakeya chieftain. He followed it up with minor appearances in the 2021 films Mosagallu and Radhe. Adipurush is his fourth film appearance. In the film, he has a small appearance in the second half during the Battle of Lanka.

Lavi Pajni’s insane diet of 20 rotis, 25 eggs, 1 kg chicken per day

The actor was selected to play Kumbhakarna on account of his massive physique. The actor stands 6-feet, 10 inches tall and weighs a whopping 140 kg. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Pajni said that he had to work really hard on his body to bulk up to play Kumbhakarna. Detailing his diet while preparing for his role, he told Aaj Tak that he gained 6-7 kg for the role, and ate 20 rotis, 25 eggs, and 1kg chicken every day, apart from drinking 1.5 litres of milk as well.

Lavi Pajni’s thoughts on Adipurush controversy

Lavi Pajni is the only actor from Adipurush’s cast, who has reacted negatively to the controversy around the film’s dialogue, which many called disrespectful. “As long as dialogues are concerned, like everyone, I am also offended with them as I am a Hindu too,” the actor told Aaj Tak.