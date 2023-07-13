This actress lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, has worked with Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani, Mammootty

Here's all you need to know about the popular Indian actress who spent 25 years of her life in chawl.

Many actors have struggled hard to reach success and earn the fame they have today. One of the Marathi actresses, recently, opened up on her struggles and revealed she used to live in chawl for 25 years.

This actress has worked with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt in one of the blockbuster movies. The actress is none other than Priya Bapat. From spending her childhood to her marriage, the actress has spent her 25 years in a small chawl located at Ranade Road, Dadar. Born on September 18, 1986, the actress has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

Priya Bapat on living 25 years in Chawl

In an interview with Times of India, Priya Bapat recalled living in a chawl and said, “I have spent almost 25 years of my life in that chawl. Till I got married I stayed there. From celebrating Diwali together to playing games with my friends during childhood days, this chawl has given me a lot of memories.”

She added, “The specialty of this chawl was, all the houses on a floor were connected to each other internally through doors. So it was easily possible to go from one house to another without getting out of the house. This system kept all the families on the floor connected to each other. Also, I feel that nowadays, the apartment system has created distance between people.”

When asked what she likes more, a luxurious apartment or a chawl, the actress replied, “It depends on the needs of a person. The needs change with the development. I now stay in a luxurious apartment but still, chawl is my first love.”

Priya Bapat Career

Priya Bapat who made her debut with the movie Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, is best known for her roles in movies like Kaksparsh and Aamhi Doghi, for which she won the Best Actress award at the Screen Awards in 2013. She also won the Best Actress Maharashtra State Award for the movie Happy Journey.

Priya Bapat has also worked with Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Dutt in the movie Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. wherein she played a small role of a medical student. The movie was a blockbuster in 2003 and also starred Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, and Sunil Dutt among others. Not only this, Priya Bapat has also featured in web series like City of Dreams and her recent work includes Maniesh Paul starrer Raffuchakkar.

Priya Bapat's Married Life

Priya married her fellow actor Umesh Kamat in 2021. The duo first met when they were in 10th standard From being committed at the age of 19 to starring together in films and starting their first theatre production together, the couple spent 14 years together before getting married.

