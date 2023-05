Atul, Eijaz, Priya talk about getting affected by hatred and trolling | City of Dreams 3

In an exclusive interview with the star cast of City of Dreams Season 3, Atul Kulkarni talks about supporting Priya Bapat when she faced backlash for her lesbian love-making scene. The actress shared her reaction to the social media hatred and Eijaz Khan opens up about how he got affected when he was misinterpreted.