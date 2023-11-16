Headlines

This actor turned producer with controversial flop, had to sell furniture to cover losses, marriage suffered, now he...

Jackie Shroff had to sell his furniture after his debut production venture flopped. His kids had to sleep on the floor.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

The top actors of India ofte turn film producers today. From Shah Rukh Khan to Ajay Devgn, everyone has their own film production company. Most are doing quite well as producers too. But it wasn’t always the case. For long, when film actors turned producers, it did not always yield the best results. More often than not, films flop and companies flounder. Amitabh Bachchan is the biggest example of that. There was one actor who almost lost his home and marriage after a business decision went haywire.

The actor whose flop film almost cost him his marriage

In 2003, Jackie Shroff and wife Ayesha Shroff turned producers with the film Boom. Directed by Kaizad Gustad, the film starred Jackie alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Gulshan Grover, along with Katrina Kaif, Madhu Sapre, and Padma Lakshmi. The film courted controversy for its racy scenes involving the three lead actresses and was even leaked prior to the release. As a result, it bombed at the box office, making only Rs 1.2 crore, becoming a massive failure.

How Boom’s failure affected Jackie Shroff

Reports stated that Ayesha and Jackie bore the brunt of the film’s losses. Mumbai Mirror reported that Ayesha had to sell a lot of her personal assetts to cover the film’s losses and pay back their partners and distributors. Jackie Shroff said that they owed just one financier money to the tune of Rs 18 crore. He said in an interview that his marriage suffered as a consequence, and that his relationship with his wife “was tough after Boom”. In 2020, their son, actor Tiger Shroff told India Today, “I remember how our furniture was sold off, one by one. Things I’d grown up seeing around us started disappearing. Then my bed went. I started to sleep on the floor. It was the worst feeling of my life.”

However, Jackie and Ayesha bouced back after this massive failure. The actor found more work and Ayesha found other business avenues, where she successfully invested.

