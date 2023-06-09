Search icon
Ayesha Shroff, Tiger Shroff's mother, allegedly cheated of Rs 58 lakhs, files police case

Jackie Shroff's wife and Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff, has filed a cheating case against the accused in Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 04:37 PM IST

A still of Ayesha Shroff

On Friday, Jackie Shroff's wife, Tiger Shroff's mother, former film producer and actress Ayesha Shroff lodged a police complaint after being allegedly duped of Rs 58 lakhs. The actress registered a cheating case against accused Alan Fernandes at Santacruz police station, Mumbai. 

As per the report of Hindustan Times, Alan has been charged under IPC Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly), 408 (Criminal breach of trust), 465 (Punishment for forgery), 467 (Forgery of a valuable security) and 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating).

This isn't the first time Ayesha has faced fraud in money matters. Back in 2015, Ayesha filed a case of cheating and criminal intimidation against actor Sahil Khan. The accused actor was alleged for not clearing his dues worth Rs 4 crore to Ayesha.

Ayesha Shroff aka Ayesha Dutt started her journey as a model and she was popularly known for starring opposite Mohnish Bahl in Teri Baahon Mein (1984). Ayesha and Jackie got married on June 5, 1987. The couple welcomed their son Tiger Shroff in 1990 and daughter Krishna Shroff in 1993. In 2000, Ayesha became a producer and backed Govinda-starrer Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain. The film was a commercial failure. Later, Ayesha produced Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, and Gulshan Grover-starrer Boom. The 2003 film was Katrina Kaif's debut film, but the film was a disaster, and the Shroff family had to suffer heavy financial losses. As per the reports, after Boom's debacle, Jackie and Ayesha had to sell their house to recover losses. 

