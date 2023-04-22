Jackie Shroff marks Earth Day with cute video of him feeding an insect, says, 'it doesn’t only mean planting trees...'

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff’s love for nature and all things natural is no secret. He has advocated planting trees many tmes and almost always carries a potted plant with him to gift to people he meets. On Earth Day, April 22, the actor shared a heartwarming video where he could be seen caring for a tiny stick insect. He shaed the video with a message about caring for all things living.

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday morning, Jackie shared a cute video where he is helping a stick instect and feeding him water. The video showed the insect, sitting on a red table, drinking water from its mandibles as Jackie records it. The actor captioned the video: “Earth Day doesn’t only mean planting trees, it also means loving and caring for all the living souls.”

Many fans appreciated Jackie’s soft nature, praising him in the comments section. “You are such a kind soul Jaggu dada,” wrote one. Another commented, “This is the real meaning of loving and caring about nature.” Jackie’s kids – actor Tiger Shroff and entrepreneur Krishna Shroff – also reacted to the post with heart emojis, while his former co-star Raveena Tandon called it an ‘awesome shot’.

In addition to his philanthropic endeavors, Jackie continues to appear in numerous projects on theatre and OTT. He recently appeared in the short format series Hunter, which starred Suniel Shetty. The show is treaming on Amazon Mini TV. Jackie is currently working in two big movies. The first is the Tamil film Jailer, which stars Rajinikanth in the lead and also features other iconic names like Mammootty, Ramya Krishnan, and Shiva Rajakumar. The film will release in August this year. He will also be seen in action film Baap, which also stars Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, and Sajay Dutt.