Reduce prices of popcorn in movie theatres: Jackie Shroff's request to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Jackie Shroff welcomed CM Yogi Adityanath in his signature style and asked him to lower the cost of popcorn at movie theatres.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 09:50 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath, UP’s CM visited Mumbai for 2 days where he met several Bollywood celebrities, including Suniel Shetty, Manoj Joshi, Kailash Kher, Sonu Nigam, Boney Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. His visit included extending grants to filmmakers so they could come and shoot movies in Uttar Pradesh. Jackie Shroff gave Yogi Adityanath a warm welcome in his style during the meeting and asked him to lower the cost of popcorn at movie theatres.

Jackie Shroff says, “Welcome to Mumbai, Kabhi bhi ghar ka khana chaiye toh hukum karna, Mil jayega (If you want home cook food anytime, just tell me and I will send it).”

He then urges Yogi Adityanath to reduce the popcorn. “Theatre Ke popcorn ka keemat kam karo Sir. 500 rupiya lete hai popcorn ka. Picture banayenge, studio banayenge, lekin andar aayega kaun? (Please reduce the price of the popcorn sir. In the theatre, they charge Rs 500 for popcorn. We are making films, but what is the use if no one comes to watch the film?)”

Jackie Shroff shared pictures from the event on the social media platform and expressed his gratefulness to learn about UP’s film policy. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

Yogi Adityanath mentions how cinema plays an important role in uniting society. He wants to make sure that the film fraternity can shoot smoothly in UP as it is a ‘film-friendly’ state. 

“It was nice to meet Yogi Adityanath Ji today along with Subhash Ghai Ji and my friends Suniel Shetty and Rahul Mittra, and learn about the UP film policy and film city. My best wishes!” Shroff captions the post. 

Suniel Shetty also requested CM Adityanath to urge PM Modi to help put a stop to the “Boycott Bollywood” trend on Twitter. 

