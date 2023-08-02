Headlines

Sussanne Khan drops lovable vacay moments with beau Arslan Goni, days after Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's vacation photos

28% GST on online gaming to be effective from October 1, review after 6 months: Finance Minister

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi refuses to apologise for his Modi surname remark, says conviction unsustainable

Abhishek Bachchan postpones Ghoomer trailer launch as a mark of respect to late art director Nitin Desai

Meet Amit Gupta, Harvard alumnus and the brain behind Rs 50 crore revenue company

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sussanne Khan drops lovable vacay moments with beau Arslan Goni, days after Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's vacation photos

DNA Verified: ITR refunds of Rs 15,490 approved for taxpayers? Here's the truth behind viral message

Bigg Boss OTT: Mahesh Bhatt praises Elvish Yadav for being strong, says 'dil roya mera, jab tu...'

10 home remedies to relieve constipation

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Sussanne Khan drops lovable vacay moments with beau Arslan Goni, days after Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's vacation photos

Abhishek Bachchan postpones Ghoomer trailer launch as a mark of respect to late art director Nitin Desai

Bigg Boss OTT: Mahesh Bhatt praises Elvish Yadav for being strong, says 'dil roya mera, jab tu...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan postpones Ghoomer trailer launch as a mark of respect to late art director Nitin Desai

As a mark of respect to the late Nitin Desai, Abhishek Bachchan postponed the trailer launch of Ghoomer.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 09:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, on Wednesday, took to Instagram and announced the trailer launch event of Ghoomer has been postponed ‘as a mark of respect’ to late Bollywood art director Nitin Desai.

He wrote, “As a mark of respect to our beloved #NitinDesai, we the team of #Ghoomer have decided to postpone our trailer release function which was to be held tomorrow in Mumbai. We will release it dayafter on the 4th of August.”

Earlier today, Akshay Kumar also postponed trailer release OMG 2, he wrote, “Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11am. Om Shanti.”

Nitin Chandrakant Desai, a Bollywood art director best known for grand films like Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar, was found dead in his own studio in Karjat on Wednesday morning. The veteran art director was found hanging. He was 58 years old. As per an E-Times report, police suspect suicide but have not conclusively stated the cause of his death. The case is being investigated right now.

Speaking about OMG 2, on Tuesday, one of the producers of the upcoming comedy-drama, Ajit Andhare, announced the clearance of the film with minimum cuts. On Twitter, Ajit wrote, "Happy to share #OMG2 is cleared & we are set for a release on 11th. No major cuts only some changes that are always part of a process. See you at the theatres soon…” 

The movie has been grabbing headlines since the release of the movie’s trailer. Helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 stars Yami Gautam, Akshay Kumar, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay will be seen portraying the role of Lord Shiva in the movie. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11 and will be clashing with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer. 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: Class 10, 12 compartment results expected this week

Rejected by film school five times, now world's highest grossing film producer, his films have made Rs 2,42,000 crore

Haryana: Mobile internet suspended, Section 144 imposed after violent clashes erupt during religious procession in Nuh

Meet man who slept on station, started with Rs 1000, now runs Rs 36000 crore company, know his net worth, business

Monsoon rains update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall today in Delhi, UP and other states, check forecast here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE