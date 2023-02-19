Abdu Rozik books entire theatre to watch Pathaan with paps, says 'Shah Rukh Khan only wanna meet you'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Sunday, Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik booked the entire theatre to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan with fans and paps. He invited everyone to watch the film with him, and the video of him is now going viral on social media.

In the clip, he can also be heard saying that his dream is to meet Shah Rukh Khan. Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “he so so cut and love he is a veryhard-working young boy fr his family best wishes fr him and his family fr his further future.” The second one said, “He want to meet Shahrukh khan but his dream never come true he say his dream he meets Salman and legend shah know he is so proud because Salman say the whole of India love him but many celebrity and mandli fans love him and some Indian people also love him nt whole India bhai behavior is all not good.”

Meanwhile, a section of people slammed him, one of them wrote, “he is so irritating now.” The second one said, “Abe ab kya ye yh rhega isko wps bhjo apne desh.” The third one said, “Am starting to get tired of abdu.”

Meanwhile, Pathaan will become the fifth Indian film to cross Rs 1000 crore joining Nitesh Tiwari's sports drama Dangal, SS Rajamouli's epic action drama Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Prashanth Neel's explosive actioner KGF Chapter 2, and SS Rajamouli's action-packed extravaganza RRR.

For the unversed, the actioner has kick-started the YRF Spy Universe including references and easter eggs to the previous three spy films namely Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. Salman Khan also makes a thrilling cameo reprising his role from the Tiger franchise, which would get its third installment Tiger 3 later this year on Diwali. SRK as Pathaan will be seen in a cameo in the Maneesh Sharma directorial.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger to face off against each other in YRF Spy Universe: Report