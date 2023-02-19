Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Abdu Rozik books entire theatre to watch Pathaan with paps, says 'Shah Rukh Khan only wanna meet you'

Abdu Rozik said that his dream is to meet Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan in the viral video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 09:03 PM IST

Abdu Rozik books entire theatre to watch Pathaan with paps, says 'Shah Rukh Khan only wanna meet you'
Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Sunday, Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik booked the entire theatre to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan with fans and paps. He invited everyone to watch the film with him, and the video of him is now going viral on social media.

In the clip, he can also be heard saying that his dream is to meet Shah Rukh Khan. Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “he so so cut and love he is a veryhard-working young boy fr his family best wishes fr him and his family fr his further future.”  The second one said, “He want to meet Shahrukh khan but his dream never come true he say his dream he meets Salman and legend shah know he is so proud because Salman say the whole of India love him but many celebrity and mandli fans love him and some Indian people also love him nt whole India bhai behavior is all not good.”

Meanwhile, a section of people slammed him, one of them wrote, “he is so irritating now.” The second one said, “Abe ab kya ye yh rhega isko wps bhjo apne desh.”  The third one said, “Am starting to get tired of abdu.”

Meanwhile, Pathaan will become the fifth Indian film to cross Rs 1000 crore joining Nitesh Tiwari's sports drama Dangal, SS Rajamouli's epic action drama Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Prashanth Neel's explosive actioner KGF Chapter 2, and SS Rajamouli's action-packed extravaganza RRR.

For the unversed, the actioner has kick-started the YRF Spy Universe including references and easter eggs to the previous three spy films namely Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. Salman Khan also makes a thrilling cameo reprising his role from the Tiger franchise, which would get its third installment Tiger 3 later this year on Diwali. SRK as Pathaan will be seen in a cameo in the Maneesh Sharma directorial.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Tiger to face off against each other in YRF Spy Universe: Report

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
WhatsApp Status becomes more interesting, gets a bunch of new features
High blood sugar? Diabetic patients should be cautious of these changes in body
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CTET Result 2023 to be declared soon at ctet.nic.in, check tentative date and how to download CBSE CTET result online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.