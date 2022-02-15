Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' to now grace the theatres on THIS date

Aamir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The film which was earlier supposed to grace the theatres on 14th April, is now pushed to 11th August owing to lack of time. The production house took to their social media handle today, to announce the news and also express gratitude to the makers and cast of Adipurush, for pushing their release date, for Laal Singh Chaddha.

The statement read, “This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be released on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr. Bhushan Kumar, T Series, and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts.”

It further added that Prabhas starrer Adipurush, which was slated for the 11 August release, has now been moved. The statement further read, “We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Naga Chaitanya has revealed that he agreed to make his Bollywood debut with this film because of Aamir Khan. Speaking to Hyderabad Times, the ‘Love Story’ actor said that one of the main reasons he said yes to the project was because he didn't want to leave the opportunity of sharing screen space with the 'Rang De Basanti' actor and learning from him. Chay, as he is fondly called, added that it was great fun to work with Aamir as he is extremely meticulous on sets.

Sharing that it was a magical experience, Chay said to the media portal that they had to work in tough conditions that the men in the uniform face. He also mentioned that the production team had to create a path for them as there was no read where they were shooting. Calling the entire experience unforgettable, Chay told that they shot in extreme conditions in Kargil for 45 days.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will release on 11th August, 2022, in theatres worldwide and it is one of the most awaited films.