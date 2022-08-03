Search icon
Aamir Khan breaks silence on comparisons between his character in Laal Singh Chaddha and PK

Read on to know how Aamir Khan reacted to the comparisons between his character in Advait Chandan and Rajkumar Hirani's films.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 06:05 AM IST

Aamir Khan breaks silence on comparisons between his character in Laal Singh Chaddha and PK
Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha and PK/Twitter

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and it is one of the most awaited Bollywood films of this year as the audiences and trade pundits are expecting the film to revive Bollywood amid its dry spell at the box office.

Since the trailer release, Laal Singh Chaddha has been in the news and some people had even pointed out similarities between Aamir's character in the Advait Chandan directorial with his character in Rajkumar Hirani-directed comedy-drama PK as netizens said that both the characters looked similar with respect to expressions and emotions.

Reacting to the same, the Dangal star has asked people to watch the entire movie first, which marks Aamir's return to the big screen after four years since the dud Thugs of Hindostan came out in 2018, before making any conclusions and also said that there is one similarity between both the characters and that is innocence.

As per Pinkvilla, Aamir was quoted as saying in the media interaction, "I think you all should watch the film and then decide. I will tell you why, because there is one similarity in Laal and PK and that is innocence. Laal is innocent and so is PK. This is a very strong quality that both of them possess. So, in the trailer, you might not be able to see the difference which you will see in the whole performance."

He continued, "Toh jab aap Laal ka poora performance dekhenge toh I am hoping ki dono characters aapko bohot innocent lagein but woh aapko alag kirdar lagega. Woh aapko PK nahi lagega, mere hisaab se (When you will watch the entire film, I am hoping that you spot the same innocence in PK and Laal but you will also realise that they are two different characters. In my opinion, you won't feel it's PK)."

READ | Aamir Khan reacts to 40-year-old Mona Singh playing his mom in Laal Singh Chaddha, says 'agar main Mona hota toh...'

An official remake of multiple-Oscar-winning Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the titular role, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release in theatres on August 11 clashing with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan directed by Advait Chandan.

