Aamir Khan reveals Kareena Kapoor Khan was not first choice as leading lady in Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha/File photo

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles is one of the most awaited films of the year as it marks Aamir's return to the big screen after four years since his last theatrical release was Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif which turned out to be a box office failure.

In a recent interview, the Dangal star revealed that the Jab We Met actress was not the first choice to play the leading role of Rupa in the film as they were looking to cast an actress of 25-26 years and even called it a 'mistake' that the team was making earlier.

As per Aamir, the Advait Chandan directorial shows Laal's journey from 18-45 years, and hence the team thought it would have been much easier to show the younger actress as an 18-year-old and can play a 40-year-old too with make-up.

Talking to indianexpress.in, Aamir said, "We were trying to look at that age group and were in that mode. The casting director then shared with us a video of another actor. While I and Advait watched it, we accidentally saw Kareena in it. For a second, we were shocked and then looked at each other."

Continuing on how they finalised Kareena as the leading lady, Aamir added, "Kamaal lag rahi thi woh (she was looking great). Advait asked about the aging factor, and I said meri ho rahi hai, uski bhi ho jayegi (we are using special effects on me, and will use them on her too). Since she was not 25, we didn’t think of her. She read through and it all went so well. I am so glad that she is our Rupa."



Apart from Aamir and Kareena, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in the leading roles. An official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, the film releases in theatres on August 11.