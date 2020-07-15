9 years of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara': Zoya Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol miss shooting for film

It's been nine years since Zoya Akhtar's directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara released. The film which is a travel and feel-good movie starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles. ZNMD, as it's popularly called went on to become favourite films of many. Several of them even planned a road trip with their 'amigos' to live life ZNMD style.

Today as the film clocked nine years of its release, Zoya took to her Instagram page and shared a candid BTS still with Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay. In the photo, all four of them are seen staring at the monitor and smiling like they have given a good shot. Zoya captioned her post stating, "I THINK WE GOT IT! #znmd #9yearstoday #besttimeever @ritesh_sid @hrithikroshan @abhaydeol @faroutakhtar @katrinakaif @kalkikanmani @reemakagti1 @carloscatalan_ @arjunbhasin @suzcapmer @luiscasacubertaabril @avancontractor @nandinishrikent @shankarehsaanloy @boscomartis @caesar2373 @vaibhavi.merchant".

Ritesh Sidhwani, who produced Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara shared the poster of the film and wrote, "#9YearsOfZNMD ! Can’t wait anymore for our next road trip! Kya bolte my bouy and gals @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @faroutakhtar??? Will always cherish the moments of this incredible journey with @hrithikroshan @katrinakaif @abhaydeol @kalkikanmani @carloscatalan_ @arjunbhasin @suzcapmer @luiscasacubertaabril @avancontractor @nandinishrikent @shankarehsaanloy @boscomartis @caesar2373 @vaibhavi.merchant".

Farhan also shared the same poster and captioned it as "Miss this shoot. Miss the crew. Miss their madness. Forever grateful to the universe for the experience of this film and for the love you continue to show it. Big hug. #9YearsOfZNMD".

ZNMD won two 59th National Film Awards in the Best Audiography and Best Choreography categories.