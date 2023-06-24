Supriya Pathak recalls meeting 6-year-old Shahid Kapoor for first time

Supriya Pathak recalled meeting Shahid Kapoor for the first time when he was just six years old.



Celebrated actress Supriya Pathak is known to share a great rapport with her stepson and actor Shahid Kapoor. She has often spoken about her bond with the 'Kabir Singh' actor on various platforms. For those who do not know, Supriya Pathak tied the knot with Shahid Kapoor’s father, Pankaj Kapur, back in 1988, and the two have been happily married ever since. The actress recently graced Twinkle Khanna's talk show, 'The Icons' with her sister Ratna Pathak Shah.

During the interaction, Supriya Pathak recalled meeting Shahid Kapoor for the first time when he was just six years old. She remembered the actor being a very warm kid, “I met Shahid when he was six years old. So, for me, he was the cutest baby I’d seen. He was such a lovely child,” said Supriya Pathak. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela star further added, “He was very warm and he did not have any defiant reactions towards me, and nor did I have them too. So, when we met, it was instantly liking each other as people. And I think that is what just carried on. Though there were a lot of times when he was not with us, so whenever he would come and we kind of always… we reacted to each other as people.”

Supriya Pathak was quoted saying to Pinkvilla, "We (her and Shahid Kapoor) met as friends. I was a friend of his father's. And it remained like that... Because we've never really lived together, he was very much a person I could always depend upon. I really love him."

In the meantime, during her interaction with Twinkle Khanna, Supriya Pathak revealed that her mother tried changing her mind about her decision to marry Pankaj Kapur even after the couple had two children together. According to the actress, her mother kept claiming till the final years of his life, "He (Pankaj Kapur) will leave you", to which Supriya Pathak reacted by saying, "Ya, okay, now what".

Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur are parents to Sanah Kapur and Ruhaan Kapur. Shahid Kapoor is the son of Pankaj Kapur from his first wife Neliima Azeem.