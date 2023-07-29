Sanjay Dutt turns 64: Wife Maanayata’s emotional tribute melts hearts on social media — ‘Happy birthday my best half’

To mark Sanjay Dutt’s 64th birthday, his wife Maanayata Dutt took to Instagram and dropped a beautiful video of the couple, along with a heartfelt note.

Actor Sanjay Dutt turned a year older on July 29. As he celebrates his 64th birthday, Sanjay’s wife, Maanayata, took to social media to wish her husband. On Instagram, she shared an emotional video of the couple’s precious moments over the years, and Sanjay Dutt “nothing but the best” in life. Maanayata’s clip included a montage of their photographs. The post also included a heartfelt note wishing Sanjay Dutt good health and success. The Munna Bhai MBBS actor tied the knot with Maanayata on February 7, 2008, after dating for around two years.

Maanayata Dutt wishes her ‘best half’ happy birthday

Maanayata Dutt's note for Sanjay Dutt went like this, “Happy birthday my best half. words are not enough to appreciate all the things that you do for me….thank you for being so amazing…thank you for being you…wishing you nothing but the best in your life!! May you have an amazing year ahead and wish you create many more inspiring benchmarks! Feel incredibly blessed to be a part of your beautiful life. stay blessed. #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

As soon as the post was up, the comment section was flooded with birthday wishes for Sanjay Dutt. Their kids Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt also reacted to the birthday post.

One of the users wrote, "Here's to many more beautiful moments and pics like these to come! Happy Birthday dear Sanju! God bless you!"

Another netizen commented, "Happy birthday Sanjay Sir...Have a wonderful day ahead. Keep shining as always and inspire us.”

Sanjay Dutt's professional commitments

Sanjay Dutt has many promising projects lined up for release including Leo opposite Thalapathy Vijay. He has been roped in as the antagonist for this highly-awaited Tamil entertainer. With Trisha as the female lead, the venture will also see Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin in pivotal roles.

Sanjay Dutt further has Binoy Gandhi's romantic comedy, Ghudchadi, waiting to be released. While Raveena Tandon has been roped in as the female lead in the movie, Parth Samthaan, Khushali Kumar and Aruna Irani and Achint Kaur will be seen essaying crucial roles