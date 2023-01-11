Tata Motors unveils Harrier EV, No Safari EV at Auto Expo 2023

Tata Harrier EV

Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors has finally unveiled the electric version of their popular SUVs, Harrier. The Harrier EV will be the first proper full size SUV from the Indian auto giant. Previously Tata Motor dropped a small teaser of the Harrier EV.

Company rumours suggest that the Gen 2 platform will underpin both theHarrier EVs. The Harrier EV SUVs, being bigger vehicles, should have stronger batteries. However, the details are yet to br unveiled.

In such instances, they will differ significantly from their ICE counterparts in that the transmission tunnel has been removed, resulting in a flat floor. The fuel tank space will also be improved upon, lightened, and made more efficient. The SUVs show a profile that is quite similar to the ICE equivalents, although production-ready versions will almost certainly have additional EV-specific design elements. Both SUVs are due for updates.

The Harrier EVs will be marketed under Tata's new EV brand, which is very noteworthy. Until the formal unveiling of the company's next electric SUVs at the auto show, however, most of this remains conjecture.

It would be very attractive if these SUVs could achieve a certified range of 400–450 km. In addition to a slew of aerodynamic enhancements including new and improved bumpers, spoilers, wheels, air intake, and so on. In terms of power and torque, we anticipate figures somewhere around 200 PS and 400 Nm at their peak. The magic number of 10 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h is unlikely to be broken.

The Harrier EV twins will have their hands full competing with Mahindra's upcoming electric assault, which will include the Born family of SUVs and the XUV700 Electric, which was designed in the United Kingdom.