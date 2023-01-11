Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV breaks cover, to be launched in 2025

Take a look at the new Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV.
Maruti Suzuki kicked off the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida by revealing the new eVX concept SUV. The Maruti Suzuki eVX concept is a compact SUV with 4X4 capabilities and a futuristic design. The eVX stands for Emotional Versatile Cruiser and it has been designed and developed by Suzuki in Japan. At the event, Maruti Suzuki announced that it plans to invest $100 billion dollars to produce BEVs and the production version of the car will be launched for customers in India and international markets in 2025. The new Maruti Suzuki concept gets an edgy look and silhouette that looks quite similar to the Kia Sonet. Take a look at the new Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV.
1. Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV
The eVX's upright posture, horizontal hood, commanding high seating, maximised cabin size, long wheelbase, large wheels, high ground clearance, and signature LED light elements are unmistakable design elements derived from Suzuki’s SUV heritage.
With Dedicated EV platform offering safe battery technology, the Concept Electric SUV eVX is designed to offer class leading cabin comfort, convenience & connected features.
The concept eVX is a part of Suzuki’s vision for the future of developing EVs to contribute to the company’s mission of sustainability in India and around the world.
The eVX bears Suzuki’s signature SUV design with aerodynamic silhouette, long wheelbase, shorter overhangs, and optimum ground clearance