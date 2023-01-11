Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV breaks cover, to be launched in 2025

Maruti Suzuki kicked off the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida by revealing the new eVX concept SUV. The Maruti Suzuki eVX concept is a compact SUV with 4X4 capabilities and a futuristic design. The eVX stands for Emotional Versatile Cruiser and it has been designed and developed by Suzuki in Japan. At the event, Maruti Suzuki announced that it plans to invest $100 billion dollars to produce BEVs and the production version of the car will be launched for customers in India and international markets in 2025. The new Maruti Suzuki concept gets an edgy look and silhouette that looks quite similar to the Kia Sonet. Take a look at the new Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV.