Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 get new special editions

Photo: Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield has introduced two limited-edition models, the Interceptor 650 Lightning edition and the Continental GT 650 Thunder edition, both of which come with certain touring extras as standard equipment. Removable soft panniers, compact engine guards, a touring seat and mirrors, a CNC oil filler cap, an aluminium sump guard are standard equipment on both the Interceptor 650 Lightning and the Continental GT 650 Thunder. The same range of colours is available for these limited-edition bicycles as for the regular models

These Editions are essentially tuned up versions of regular 650s that retain their factory extras. These new models have been updated with a smaller front fly screen, softer side panniers, a touring seat with a ribbed pattern, touring outside rearview mirrors, engine guards, an aluminium sump guard, and a CNC-machined oil filler cap.

The Continental GT 650 Thunder Edition and the Interceptor 650 Lightning Edition have the same accessories. If you add the ribbed seat, soft panniers, and sump protection, the Interceptor 650 Lightning Edition starts to appear more like a scrambler.

The cost of an Interceptor 650 Lightning Edition is £6,459 (about Rs 6.42 lakh), while the price of a Continental GT 650 is £6,659. (approx Rs. 6.62 lakh). There are no functional differences between the Lightning and Thunder Edition and a regular Royal Enfield motorbike.

Everything the Lightning and Thunder Editions provide is achievable by customising a 650 twin. There have been no changes made to the 648cc parallel-twin engine's strong output of 47 horsepower and 52 Nm of torque.

Also, READ: Tata Motors to launch Red Dark edition of Nexon, Harrier, Safari tomorrow

An air/oil cooling system and a 6-speed transmission remain standard. The platform introduced a level of smoothness never previously seen in a Royal Enfield. Because of their unique personalities, the Interceptor and GT 650 both have somewhat different ergonomics for the rider.