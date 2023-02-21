Headlines

Automobile

Tata Motors to launch Red Dark edition of Nexon, Harrier, Safari tomorrow

As far as equipment goes, the SUVs had a better touchscreen infotainment system, ADAS, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

Tata Motors is preparing to launch updated versions of the Harrier and Safari SUVs along with the Red Dark editions of both these SUVs, as well as the popular Nexon. Tata Motors' most recent teaser reveals that the release date for the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari Red Dark edition pricing announcements is tomorrow, February 22, 2023. Both the Harrier and the Safari Dark Red Edition were shown at the 2023 Auto Expo last month.

The bigger display is powered by cutting-edge software and user interface improvements. Tata's premium SUVs have long been overdue for this kind of improvement. The formerly partially digital instrument cluster is now fully digital. While the specifics of the Dark Red version of Nexon are unknown at this time.

Tata Motors has announced that the release of their new Dark Red Editions will take place tomorrow. Dark Red Editions will be available for the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari SUVs. The Jet Editions have been discontinued, and these new SUV will take their place at the pinnacle of the variant lineup.

Vehicles available in a Dark Red Edition have minor cosmetic upgrades made to their exteriors from the standard Dark Edition. Just the brake callipers, a tiny section of the front grille, and a brand-new appliqué on the front fenders are red. Interiors will feature Tata's "Carnelian Red" colour scheme, which is sure to wow potential purchasers.

The leatherette seats, grab grips, and armrests in the front and back are all upholstered in this colour. Glossy black accents, which are strategically placed throughout the interior, complement the red accents. There's red ambient lighting available for the door handles and the area surrounding the panoramic sunroof.

Besides from these upgrades, the new model has a boss mode, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, Safari and Harrier advanced driver-assistance capabilities, and ventilated front seats.

Also, READ: Tata Motors to supply 25,000 premium electric cars to Uber

The Harrier Dark Red Edition has the same mechanical enhancements as the Safari, including rear disc brakes and 18-inch black alloy wheels. Upgrades to the Nexon Red Dark Edition are mostly superficial, however the new touchscreen and software are welcome additions.

The solitary 2.0-litre diesel engine from the Stellantis, good for 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter. The 1.5-litre diesel producing 115 hp and 260 nm and the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol producing 120 hp and 170 nm are both carried over from the previous generation of the Nexon, as is the 6-speed manual and automatic transmission.

