Renault reaches key sales milestone as it gears up for launch of new Duster launch

Currently, Renault has a network of over 450 plus sales and 530 service touchpoints that play a crucial role in providing support to customers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 01:29 PM IST

Renault has announced that it has surpassed 900,000 vehicles sales in the country. Renault India is one of the youngest and fastest carmakers to achieve this feat. Renault’s leading product line-up in India includes Kiger, Triber and Kwid. Renault has been in the country for more than a decade now and if reports are to be believed, the company is gearing up to bring back the popular Duster SUV in the country soon. Reports suggest that the carmaker is planning to invest heavily in India in the coming years.

Currently, Renault has a network of over 450 plus sales and 530 service touchpoints that play a crucial role in providing support to customers. According to Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, “Over the last few years, we have established a strong foundation in India. Company’s commitment to the Indian Government's 'Make in India' vision is unwavering and Renault aims to attain 90% localization for its upcoming products.”

“India is a strategic and among the top 5 markets for Groupe Renault and we have a clear long-term strategy in mind for the country. We have formulated a strong product-offensive plan for India, with heavy emphasis on localisation in future range of products. With a long-term commitment to the Indian market, Renault plans to bring several new innovations in products and services, to meet the evolving needs and preferences of customers”, he further added. 

