Renault-Nissan to launch 4 new SUVs and 2 electric vehicles in India soon

Renault-Nissan has planned six new vehicle for Indian vehicles.

Renault and Nissan announced new investments for India in a recent announcement, committing to enhancing production transitioning to carbon-neutral manufacturing in the long-term and developing new models which include 4 new SUVs and 2 new electric vehicles.

With the goal of making the Renault-Nissan centre a worldwide export hub, the alliance has committed to creating six new production cars for local and global markets. To kick off the new endeavours, the Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre in Chennai plans to spend roughly Rs. 5,300 crore, with the potential to generate up to 2,000 extra new employment.

The alliance's first manufacturing plant, the Oragadam plant, will achieve carbon neutrality thanks to a dramatic rise in renewable energy generation. In order to achieve economies of scale, the next line of six all-new cars, three for each brand, will be developed and built in the Tamil Nadu facility, and they will share key similarities, including the shared platforms.

Production will increase, and the Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India will begin doing new research and development in addition to hiring extra staff. As a result of an ongoing campaign to switch to 100 percent renewable energy, the plant is expected to become carbon neutral by 2045.

By doing so, we can cut the plant's current energy consumption in half. Currently, the facility gets more than half of its power from renewable sources, and with the expansion, the solar plant's output will increase by more than six times, reaching 14 MW. Renault and Nissan have reorganised their joint venture's ownership in light of future ambitions.

It has been announced that Nissan would control 51% of Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL), with Renault holding the other 49%. There will be a change in ownership of the Renault Nissan Technology Business Centre (RNTBCI), 51 per cent to Renault and 49.9 per cent to Nissan.