Meet Prafull Billore, MBA Chai Wala who bought Mercedes worth Rs 90 lakh; has over 100 tea shops

Prafull Billore, also known as MBA Chai Wala

Prafull Billore, also known as MBA Chai Wala, is a well known internet sensation that rose to fame after his inspiring story went viral. The MBA dropout opted to run a tea stall outside IIM Ahmedabad in 2017 and he hasn't looked back since. Billore now has several food joints with the name of ‘MBA Chai Wala’ across the country. Running a successful brand, Prafull Billore is also a motivational speaker who guides youngsters with his inspiring story. Adding another chapter to that story, Prafull Billore has bought a new luxury Mercedes-Benz SUV worth Rs 90 lakh. The entrepreneur shared a video of him taking delivery of his new Mercedes SUV on his Instagram account with 1.5 million followers and the video instantly went viral on the internet.



The ‘MBA Chai Wala’ has bought a Mercedes-Benz GLE luxury SUV. Billore bought the 300d variant of the popular luxury SUV. Along with an Instagram Reel, Prafull Billore also shared the image with a caption that reads, “Unleashing our adventurous spirit and conquer the roads with style and grace in our brand new Mercedes GLE 300d, a testament to the power of hard work and inspiration. Ready to make memories that will last a lifetime."

The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV comes with all the bells and whistles that one can expect from a luxury car of that price. Under the hood, the Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d is powered by a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that generates 245 Ps and 500 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. The car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.2 seconds and has an electronically limited top-speed of 225 kmph.