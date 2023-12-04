Headlines

Ram Gopal Varma reviews Animal, says he wants to lick Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's shoes: 'I loved how...'

Japan OTT release: When, where to watch Karthi-starrer heist action comedy

11 dead, 12 missing after Indonesia's Mount Marapi erupts

Mizoram Assembly election results 2023: ZPM crosses halfway mark, leads on 22 seats, says ECI trends

Meet actress who is in headlines for nude, intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, once did side roles, now she...

Ratan Tata's manager Shantanu Naidu's dream car costs over Rs 1 crore, he wishes to buy Tata Motors’...

Before Tata Safari, Shantanu Naidu used to drive Ratan Tata’s dream car Tata Nano.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

Ratan Tata’s manager and founder of Goodfellows Shantanu Naidu has been trending on social media platforms for the past few days after he posted a short review of the new Tata Safari SUV that he recently bought. The young entrepreneur shared images of Ratan Tata checking out the new SUV and his experience of the Safari on a Team-BHP forum. In his post, Naidu talked about the things that he likes about the new Tata Safari and the places where the SUV can be improved. Following his viral post, Shantanu Naidu talked more about his new Tata Safari in an interview to Motorbeam. During the interaction, he also revealed that if gets an option to buy any car that he wants, then he would go for a Land Rover Defender 90. For those who are unaware, Jaguar Land Rover is owned by Tata Motors.

The Land Rover Defender  is one of the most rugged and performance oriented SUVs made by Tata Motors’ Land Rover. Land Rover Defender has a decades long legacy and many celebrities in India including Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Sunil Shetty, Sunny Deol, Jimmy Shergill and others. Land Rover Defender price in India starts at Rs 1.07 crore (ex-showroom) and the model that Ratan Tata’s aide wants to buy starts at Rs 1.08 crore (ex-showroom).

Before Tata Safari, Shantanu Naidu used to drive Ratan Tata’s dream car Tata Nano. In the interview, Naidu revealed that his family has owned a range of Tata Motors cars ranging from the iconic Tata Indica to the Tata Nexon. Recently he also gifted a Tata Tiago to his mother. Shantanu Naidu is a huge automotive enthusiast with good knowledge about cars. His first job was at Tata Elxsi in Pune as an automobile design engineer.

