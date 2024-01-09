New Hyundai Creta 2024 design revealed ahead of January 16 launch

The distinctive side profile of the new Hyundai Creta is further accentuated with an all new alloy wheel design which now gives a dynamic profile to the new Hyundai Creta.

New Hyundai Creta 2024 will be launched in India on January 16 and ahead of the debut, the SUV’s design has been revealed by the company. Aligned with Hyundai’s design philosophy, the new Hyundai Creta takes a bold leap, drawing inspiration from the rugged spirit of off-road adventures. Bold front of the new Hyundai Creta stands out with a new parametric black chrome grille and upright hood design displaying a strong, assertive and robust road presence. The distinctive Quad beam LED headlamps and LED Horizon positioning lamps further compliment this SUV’s dynamic presence while enhancing front visibility.

The bold front design creates an ensemble of distinct lines which is carried on the side as well. The distinctive side profile of the new Hyundai Creta is further accentuated with an all new alloy wheel design which now gives a dynamic profile to the new Hyundai Creta.

Turning heads from every angle, the rear profile boasts new Horizon connecting LED tail lamps, sporty new Spoiler design with an integrated LED stop lamp, a redesigned Tailgate and a bumper with a skid plate – a fusion of high-quality elements that enhance the new Hyundai Creta’s futuristic demeanour. New horizon connecting LED tail lamps enhance the vehicle’s visibility from the rear during the night and an amalgamation of all these features give the new Hyundai Creta a distinct recognition from the back.

Hyundai Creta features radiant and upmarket interiors with a new horizontal dashboard with seamlessly integrated infotainment and digital cluster screens, premium leatherette seats with modern graphics, leatherette door armrest covering, leatherette D-Cut steering wheel, leatherette wrapped gear shifter, rear headrest cushions, ambient lighting, rear seat two step recline function and much more.