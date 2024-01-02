Headlines

New Hyundai Creta 2024 bookings open at Rs 25000, to launch in India on…

New Hyundai Creta 2024 gets new horizon LED positioning lamp, DRLs and quad beam LED headlamps that impose a complimenting front look of the SUV.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

article-main
2024 Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta 2024 bookings have been commenced by the company ahead of the launch on January 16. Customers can book the new Hyundai Creta with an initial booking amount of Rs 25000 at any Hyundai Dealership across India or by visiting the link. Existing Creta booking holders will have an option to convert their booking to New Creta. The new Hyundai Creta exudes a bolder stance and a dominating stance. It reveals a commanding front look with the new radiator grill and upright hood design displaying a strong, assertive and distinct road presence.

The new Hyundai Creta 2024 gets new horizon LED positioning lamp, DRLs and quad beam LED headlamps that impose a complimenting front look of the SUV. Packed with advanced hi-tech features, interior of the new Hyundai Creta emits futuristic and cockpit like feel with integrated infotainment screen and digital cluster.

New Hyundai Creta comes with three engine options including the 1.5l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol, 1.5l MPi Petrol and 1.5l U2 CRDi Diesel engine options. Spoiling customers with choices, the new Hyundai Creta will be offered with four transmission options including 6-speed Manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) and 6-speed Automatic transmission. 

The new Hyundai Creta will take the safety to next level with a host of advanced active and passive safety features. The new Hyundai Creta will be available across 7 variants and will be offered in 6 mono-tone colour options including Robust Emerald Pearl (New), Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and 1 dual-tone colour option available in Atlas White with Black Roof.

