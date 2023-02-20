MS Dhoni adds another bike to his collection, takes delivery of TVS Ronin

MS Dhoni on his TVS Ronin

MS Dhoni, is one of the most popular Indian cricketers across the globe due to his ICC World Cup winning performances and his IPL team’s record. The former Indian cricket team captain has retired from all forms of international cricket and only participates in IPL. This year too, he will be seen with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 that begins on March 31. Apart from his onground presence, the ace Indian cricketer is also popular because of his love for motorcycles. Dhoni’s huge bike collection is not hidden and it has made it to the news several times in the last few years. Dhoni can often be seen riding around on his bikes. It is worth noting that Dhoni not only has expensive superbikes in his garage but he also owns several iconic bikes that are not that expensive. He was recently seen leaving the ground on his humble TVS Apache RR 310 and now, the former Indian team skipper has added another bike to his collection. MS Dhoni has taken delivery of his new TVS Ronin motorcycle.

The TVS Ronin is a premium offering from the Indian automaker. It looks like a scrambler with a bit of cafe racer elements such as the classic-looking round LED headlight at the front along with ‘T’ shaped DRLs. It also features upside-down USD front forks finished in gold colour. At the rear, the motorcycle comes with a tail light right where the seat ends along with a black grab rail. It comes with a large side slung exhaust, with a silver-coloured tip and a mono shock set up. It gets 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in dual-purpose block pattern tyres.

The scrambler motorcycle also features a tear-drop-shaped fuel tank and a flat side panel. The bike gets a blacked-out engine and a large belly pan. As per reports, the TVS Ronin motorcycle will be offered in dual-tone paint scheme. The company is also offering several customisation options with the new Ronin.

The TVS Ronin is powered by a 225cc single-cylinder petrol engine. The engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission and it produces 20 bhp of power and 19.93 Nm of torque. The company claims that the new motorcycle is capable in both urban and off-road environments due to its engine, tyres and high ground clearance.