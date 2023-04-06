Mahindra Thar discount: Rs 40,000 off on final price, check April offer

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar is traditionally a 3-door lifestyle vehicle, but the latest version improves its utility in urban settings, so a 5-door version is inevitable. While Mahindra has not confirmed the allegation, the widespread sighting of Thar 5-door prototypes around the nation points to a debut later this year.

Meanwhile, this month only, Mahindra is discounting the 4WD version of the Thar SUV by Rs 40,000 in cash. According to Autocar India, this offer is valid for both the petrol and diesel versions of the SUV.

Mahindra may need to retune the Thar 5-Door to deliver more power and torque to accommodate the vehicle's higher weight and dimensions. In addition, it will most likely provide the same set of transmission options as the Scorpio N model, however 4X4 may not be in the works.

Because of its greater ramp-over angle and shorter wheelbase, the 3-door Thar variant is more suited for off-roaders. According to recent sources, Mahindra would not be including mechanically locking rear differentials in all Thar variants. Off-road fans, however, are now expected to pay for more costly premium trims if they want a base model with a mechanically locking differential.

The inside will likely be updated, but otherwise it should look quite similar to the 3-door model. The new 5-door Thar model seems to carry over the tough exterior design, and it also introduces some interesting new features like toggle switches and strategically placed exposed screws.

In contrast, the Thar with five doors comes with a few extras, such as a storage-possibly-doubling-as-armrest armrest, a spot to put your sunglasses, and what seems to be a grab hold on the driver's side A-pillar.

Also, READ: 5 automakers to recall over 23,000 vehicles over faulty parts

The Thar 4WD comes with either a 152 hp, 300 Nm, 2.0-litre petrol engine or a 130 hp, 300 Nm, 2.2-litre diesel engine, depending on the trim level you choose AX(O) or LX. A 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission is available for these engines. The Vehicle has hit a new manufacturing milestone of 1 lakh units, and a cheaper version is on the way.