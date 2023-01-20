Mahindra Thar beats Maruti Suzuki Jimny in the first battle, but Jimny can still make a comeback

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar got a new rival last week in the form of Maruti Suzuki Jimny. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV made its global debut at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida last week. The Jimny made its entry into the Indian market after a long wait and recorded more than 3.2 million sales in several countries across the globe. In India the lifestyle SUV segment is quite limited and the only major rival of the car in the country is the Mahindra Thar. Although the automotive enthusiasts in India were desperately waiting for the Jimny 5-door due the extra features and ease of use. However, Maruti Suzuki Jimny lost the first battle to Mahindra Thar in the first 5 days.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny got 5,000 bookings in the first 5 days after the debut, as per India Today. On the other hand, the Mahindra Thar secured 9,000 bookings in the first 5 days when it was introduced back on October 2, 2020. Although Mahindra That may have won the first battle, Maruti Suzuki Jimny may get a lead in the coming months as it is expected to be priced under rs 10 lakh which means it will be much more affordable than the Mahindra Thar. Plus it is also a five door vehicle.

The price of Mahindra Thar 4X2 RWD starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the 5-door version of the Thar that is currently under testing is expected to be priced around Rs 15 lakh. The top of the line version of Mahindra Thar 5-door can be expected to touch the price range of Rs 20 lakh. This means that the top variant of Maruti Suzuki Jimny will likely undercut the Mahindra Thar by almost Rs 4-5 lakh.