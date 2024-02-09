Luna makes a comeback in EV avatar, E-Luna launched at just Rs…

E-Luna will also be available on Amazon and Flipkart. E-Luna can also be personalized with range of accessories.

Kinetic Green has launched the highly anticipated E-Luna electric two-wheeler at Rs 69,990. The E-Luna packs a 2.0 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is claimed to deliver a range of 110 km on a single charge. E-Luna variants will offer options of 1.7 kWh, 2.0 kWh and subsequently, a 3.0 kWh battery pack with 150 km per charge riding range. E-Luna is available with fast charging battery technology and swappable battery options, especially for B2B used cases.

With an advanced BLDC mid-mount motor with 2.2 kW peak capacity, E-Luna has a top speed of 50 km/h. The E-Luna is equipped with a CAN-enabled communications protocol, and its sleek digital meters offers enhanced convenience alongside real-time DTE or “Distance to Empty” range indicators to its riders.

The E-Luna will be available in a range of 5 attractive metallic colors, including Mulberry Red, Pearl Yellow, Night Star Black, Ocean Blue, and Sparkling Green. The all-new E-Luna can be pre-booked at just Rs. 500. Deliveries will soon start from all Kinetic Green dealerships nationwide. E-Luna will also be available on Amazon and Flipkart. E-Luna can also be personalized with range of accessories.

Other notable features include combi-braking system, telescopic front suspension, larger 16” wheel size for stability, USB charging port, three riding modes for optimizing range, a detachable rear seat for flexibility, and side stand sensor for added safety.

At the heart of the stylish design of the new E-Luna is its metallic colored, dual-tubular, high-strength steel chassis. This heavy-duty chassis not just renders strength and durability to the vehicle; but is also the differentiating styling element of the E-Luna, giving it a contemporary look like the sport or naked motorcycles.