Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Price comparison of micro SUVs

Hyundai Exter directly stands against the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Let’s see how Hyundai Exter compares with Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx when it comes to pricing.

Hyundai Exter SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new micro SUV from Hyundai is the brand's cheapest SUV till date but it still offers a range of segment first features such as 6 airbags as standard, smart electric sunroof, inbuilt dashcam with dual camera feature and many others. The company also claims that the Exter offers more space than any other car in this segment. As the micro SUV segment is booming in the country, every major automaker is trying to get a chunk of it. In this segment, the Hyundai Exter directly stands against the likes of Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Let’s see how Hyundai Exter compares with Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx when it comes to pricing.

Hyundai Exter base model and top-spec model price

The base model of Hyundai Exter with petrol engine and manual transmission is priced at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant of the car with automatic transmission is priced at Rs 7.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The top of the line variant,SX (O) Connect, with all the bells and whistles is priced at Rs 9.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch base model and top-spec model price

The price of Tata Punch base model with petrol engine and manual transmission is same as the Hyundai Exter at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant of the car with automatic transmission is priced at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The top of the line model is priced at Rs 9.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Fronx base model and top-spec model price

The price of Tata Punch base model with petrol engine and manual transmission is same as the Hyundai Exter at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant of the car with automatic transmission is priced at Rs 8.87 lakh (ex-showroom). The top of the line Maruti Suzuki Fronx Alpha 1.0L Turbo 6 AT Dual Tone is priced at Rs 13.13 lakh (ex-showroom).