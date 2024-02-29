Twitter
Hyundai Creta N Line launching in India soon, bookings begin at just Rs…

Hyundai Creta N Line offers a dynamic look with the all new R18 (D= 462 mm) alloy wheels with red front and rear brake callipers and red inserts on the side sill, giving the Creta N Line a distinct identity on road.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 02:37 PM IST

article-main
Hyundai Creta N Line
Hyundai Creta N Line will be launched in India soon and the company has officially announced the booking for the upcoming sporty SUV. Customers can book the Hyundai Creta N Line with an initial booking amount of Rs 25,000 at any Hyundai Signature Dealership across India or website. Based on WRC-inspired design, the Hyundai Creta N Line, offers a commanding N Line specific sporty front grille with N Line emblem and new front bumper design with red inserts. The side profile of the Hyundai Creta N Line offers a dynamic look with the all new R18 (D= 462 mm) alloy wheels with red front and rear brake callipers and red inserts on the side sill, giving the Creta N Line a distinct identity on road.

 Complementing the front design, the Hyundai Creta N Line offers a new rear design with sporty skid plate with red inserts, sporty twin tip exhaust. Embracing Hyundai's unique and distinctive N Line design language, the Creta N Line features the unique N Line emblem on the front, side and rear profile, adding more character to the car.

Taking safety a notch higher, the Hyundai Creta N Line comes equipped with a suite of advanced active and passive safety features, offering 360-degree protection to customers.

Hyundai Creta N Line comes loaded with 42 standard safety features including 6 air bags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electronic parking brake with auto hold, Hill Assist Control (HAC) and over 70 advanced safety features offering utmost protection on the road.

Raising the bar even higher with the Hyundai Creta N Line, is the N Line exclusive Thunder blue colour with black roof, adding to the overall appeal and track inspired aesthetics of the car. The rich colour tone stands as a symbol of sporty sophistication offering a perfect fusion of style and thrill on the roads.

