Hyundai Creta CNG spotted testing in India ahead of launch

Hyundai Creta CNG spotted testing near Pune.

CNG cars are once again gaining popularity in India as car manufacturers are launching their premium and best-selling products including SUVs with CNG fuel option. Over the last few months, several automakers including Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and others have launched CNG variants of their popular cars and now it appears that Hyundai is also gearing up to launch a CNG version of its popular compact SUV Creta. Hyundai Creta CNG has been spotted testing near Pune and Rushlane has shared a few spy shots of the car.

Hyundai Creta CNG spotted testing had equipment strapped to its boot and a sticker that reads ‘On Test by ARAI’. Although the company has started to test Hyundai Creta CNG, we can’t be sure if Hyundai will launch the car as the brand also tested Alcazar and Venue with CNG kits but we still haven’t heard anything from the company regarding the same.

Rushland suggests that Hyundai Creta CNG that has been spotted near Pune is likely powered by a 1.4L turbo petrol engine that produces 138bhp of power and 242 Nm of torque in its standard form. The engine can be expected to deliver less power with CNG fuel. For the CNG variant, it is expected that the company will offer only manual transmission.



In terms of looks and features, the Hyundai Creta CNG will likely remain the same as the current models. Hyundai is also expected to introduce the next-gen Creta with Tucson-like front-grille and ADAS features at the Auto Expo 2023.