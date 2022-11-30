Search icon
Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV special edition unveiled, gets exclusive features

Mahindra claims that Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV can deliver a range of up to 456 km in a single charge.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 09:52 AM IST

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is based on the eXUV300 concept that was showcased at Auto Expo 2021.

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is slated to launch in India in 2023 and ahead of the launch, the company has unveiled a special edition version of the EV. For the OneOfOne Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV, Mahindra’s chief design office Pratap Bose has partnered with fashion designer Rimzim Dadu. At first glance the special edition Mahindra XUV 400 looks similar to the regular version, however inside the cabin, the EV gets custom designed metal, glass, plastic and fabric.

The special edition Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV gets blue accents, fabric-inspired elements and ‘Rimzim + Bose’ branding inscription. Mahindra has not yet revealed anything about the launch of the new Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV, however the car is expected to launch at Auto Expo 2023.

For those who are unaware, the Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is based on the eXUV300 concept that was showcased at Auto Expo 2021. The car measures at around 4.2 meters in length and it will offer more space when compared to the 3,995mm long XUV300. Although the company has not launched the price of the car, it will likely stack against the likes of Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV. 

The Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV is powered by a powerful motor paired with a 39.4 kW battery pack. The EV delivers best-in-class torque output of 310 Nm which helps the SUV to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 8.3 seconds. The car has a top speed of 160 km/h. Also read: Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV launching in India soon, bookings to begin from December 20

Mahindra claims that Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV can deliver a range of up to 456 km in a single charge. The car comes with first in class drive modes with a unique combination of throttle regeneration and steering response - Fun, Fast, Fearless.

The Mahindra XUV 400 comes with completely redesigned front fascia with new headlights that get integrated DRLs and a closed-off front grille. The car also features a copper twin peaks logo at the front. As per the company, it is the widest C-segment e-SUV. The new EV comes with exclusive copper inserts and piano-black, diamond cut 16" alloy wheels with high contrast surface treatment. The SUV also sports electric tail lamps with Satin Copper inserts.

