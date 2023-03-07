Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 turbo petrol launched, price starts at Rs 16.74 lakh

2023 Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has today announced the debut of the redesigned 2023 Alcazar in the local market. The new 1.5L turbo petrol-powered Prestige trim starts at Rs. 16.75 lakh, with the top-tier Signature (O) going for Rs. 20.25 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The base edition of the Alcazar now costs Rs 65,000 more than it did when the only available engine was the previous 2.0-liter petrol NA model. The most significant increase in cost is for the entry-level model because of the inclusion of standard six airbags and other safety features.

The other varieties' prices have also risen, albeit only slightly. The Platinum 6MT 7-seater now costs Rs 18.65 lakh. Depending on trim level, the Platinum (O) 7DCT costs Rs 19.96 lakh, while the Signature (O) 7DCT costs Rs 20.25 lakh. There is a Rs 10,000 pricing difference between the 6-seater and 7-seater versions.

Hyundai has removed the 2.0-litre MPi petrol engine that produced 159 horsepower and 191 Nm of torque from the Alcazar range. A new 1.5-liter Turbo GDi petrol engine has been installed. It generates 158 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 253 Nm of torque. Its petrol engine, along with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT, is expected to have the top fuel economy of 17.5 km/l.

The Alcazar is also powered by a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel engine that propelled the model before it (the previous generation). This engine produces 116 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque. With the diesel engine, you may choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox or 6-speed automatic transmission with a torque converter. To meet RDE and E20 standards, both engines have been modified.

All-new for 2023, the Hyundai Alcazar comes standard with a turbocharged petrol engine and a host of other improvements. The 1.5-liter turbo-petrol model has a new front grille and puddle light logo that reads "ALCAZAR," while the standard model receives new "Turbo" badges.

It will come standard with six airbags, including front, rear, side, and curtain airbags. The previous generation was standard with airbags for the driver and front passenger, while side and curtain airbags were only available on the Platinum level and above.

Other safety features include the standard Electronic Stability Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, and four-wheel disc brakes. The three-row SUV retains standard equipment including automatic temperature control, cruise control, and a wireless phone charger in addition to the standard 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.