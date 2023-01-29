Honda confirms electric Activa launch, check details

Representational Image

Activa, Honda's most popular scooter, will soon be available in an electric version to compete in the booming Indian market of electric scooters. The Honda Activa electric scooter, which the Japanese company just stated it would release in January 2024, will compete head-on with vehicles like the TVS iQube, the Ather 450X, and the Ola S1.

The new Honda electric scooter, in contrast to many of its competitors, will have a peak speed of roughly 50 kmph and have high levels of dependability and user comfort.

It is expected that this new Honda electric scooter will have a range of roughly 100 kmph on a single charge and will include a fixed battery configuration for increased safety. It will share certain visual cues with the Honda Activa and may even use the same suspension and braking system as its internal combustion engine (ICE) sister.

After the success of the Honda Activa electric scooter in India, the company plans to introduce many other models built on the same born-electric platform. These scooters will most likely have a removable battery system and be marketed as lightweight electric scooters suitable for commuting in congested urban areas. Before releasing its electric scooter in India, Honda is trying to instal 6,000 battery switching stations around the nation.

The new Honda Activa electric scooter will likely have a high degree of localisation, with many of its parts manufactured or assembled in the country of sale. The company will put more money into building EV assembly factories.